Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets draw against Blackhawks
Lehner will defend the net from host Chicago on Friday night, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Blackhawks rank seventh in the league with an impressive 52.1 Corsi For percentage in 5-on-5 situations this season, meaning they're doing well when it comes to controlling the puck. Chicago is mired in a five-game losing streak, but Lehner reportedly will be countered by Corey Crawford, who's returning from an undisclosed injury. Anything can happen in today's NHL, but Lehner has been wildly inconsistent on the way to suboptimal peripherals (2.93 GAA, .906 save percentage) through 21 appearances this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stymies Avs with 35 saves•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod against Avalanche•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Outdueled yet again•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes versus Penguins•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 24 shots in 2-0 loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...