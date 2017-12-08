Lehner will defend the net from host Chicago on Friday night, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Blackhawks rank seventh in the league with an impressive 52.1 Corsi For percentage in 5-on-5 situations this season, meaning they're doing well when it comes to controlling the puck. Chicago is mired in a five-game losing streak, but Lehner reportedly will be countered by Corey Crawford, who's returning from an undisclosed injury. Anything can happen in today's NHL, but Lehner has been wildly inconsistent on the way to suboptimal peripherals (2.93 GAA, .906 save percentage) through 21 appearances this season.