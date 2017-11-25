Lehner will take on the Canadiens as a road starter Saturday, Guillaume Lefrancois of Montreal's La Presse reports.

Montreal has lost five straight games, but it will welcome back star netminder Carey Price, who missed the last 10 games with a lower-body injury. Lehner's 4-4-4 with a 2.86 GAA and .916 save percentage in 13 career appearances against the Habs.