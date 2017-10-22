Lehner made 27 saves in a 5-4 OT win over the Bruins on Saturday.

The Bruins were up 4-1 by the 11:22 mark of the second, but Lehner kept his team in the game while his mates turned up the heat. And they did. It was his first win of the season.

