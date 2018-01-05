Lehner was pulled Thursday against Minnesota after he gave up six goals on 17 shots.

Lehner has been playing quite well leading up to Thursday's contest, so we wouldn't read too much into this one. Despite Lehner's recent strong play, the Sabres continue to struggle and are a prime reason the starting netmidner owns a lackluster 9-15-6 record. His .911 save percentage and 2.90 GAA may suffice in some fantasy leagues, but it's best to avoid Lehner if you're in need of victories.