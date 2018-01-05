Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets pulled against Wild
Lehner was pulled Thursday against Minnesota after he gave up six goals on 17 shots.
Lehner has been playing quite well leading up to Thursday's contest, so we wouldn't read too much into this one. Despite Lehner's recent strong play, the Sabres continue to struggle and are a prime reason the starting netmidner owns a lackluster 9-15-6 record. His .911 save percentage and 2.90 GAA may suffice in some fantasy leagues, but it's best to avoid Lehner if you're in need of victories.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In goal versus Wild•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Losses in overtime in outdoor game•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Set for Winter Classic at Citi Field•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Holds off Devils in victory•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting Friday in New Jersey•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 31 in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...