Lehner will be the road starter versus the Senators on Thursday, Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News reports.

This will be Lehner's second action is as many nights, as the Swede was called upon to spell Chad Johnson on Wednesday. Not that the 26-year-old has been any kind of savior for the Sabres. Lehner has a 2.96 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

