Lehner will tend the twine for Tuesday's clash with Colorado, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner has been struggling of late, as he is 1-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA in his last six outings. After giving up four tallies to the Penguins on Friday, the netminder was given the day off in the reverse clash Saturday -- in which Chad Johnson was shelled for five goals. With the Sabres underperforming, the trade rumors will continue to swirl about one of these goalies heading to a playoff contender.