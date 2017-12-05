Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod against Avalanche
Lehner will tend the twine for Tuesday's clash with Colorado, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner has been struggling of late, as he is 1-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA in his last six outings. After giving up four tallies to the Penguins on Friday, the netminder was given the day off in the reverse clash Saturday -- in which Chad Johnson was shelled for five goals. With the Sabres underperforming, the trade rumors will continue to swirl about one of these goalies heading to a playoff contender.
