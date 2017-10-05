Lehner will defend the crease against Montreal on Thursday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner should log close to 60 games this season as the No. 1 in Buffalo, but will likely have to fend off challenges from Chad Johnson -- who is back for a second stint with the Sabres. The 26-year-old Lehner doesn't fit the prototypical stoic netminder mold, yet his fiery demeanor shows his commitment to winning -- an X-factor that perhaps shouldn't be overlooked.