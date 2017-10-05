Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod
Lehner will defend the crease against Montreal on Thursday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner should log close to 60 games this season as the No. 1 in Buffalo, but will likely have to fend off challenges from Chad Johnson -- who is back for a second stint with the Sabres. The 26-year-old Lehner doesn't fit the prototypical stoic netminder mold, yet his fiery demeanor shows his commitment to winning -- an X-factor that perhaps shouldn't be overlooked.
