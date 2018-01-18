Lehner will start against the Rangers on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner will try to bounce back after a disastrous start against the Jets last Tuesday before the Sabres went on their bye week. He was pulled early and has just one win in his past six appearances. Although he has a pretty good .917 career save percentage against the Rangers, his 2-2-2 record and 3.19 GAA is more a reflection of the team in front of him. He'll need all the help he can get against a favored Rangers team that's 16-8-3 at home.