Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets the nod
Lehner will start against the Rangers on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner will try to bounce back after a disastrous start against the Jets last Tuesday before the Sabres went on their bye week. He was pulled early and has just one win in his past six appearances. Although he has a pretty good .917 career save percentage against the Rangers, his 2-2-2 record and 3.19 GAA is more a reflection of the team in front of him. He'll need all the help he can get against a favored Rangers team that's 16-8-3 at home.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Slated for backup duties Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Still dealing with injury•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Chased in loss to Winnipeg•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Healthy enough to counter Jets•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Comes up short against Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...