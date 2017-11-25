Lehner allowed just one goal on 30 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Oilers on Friday.

Lehner was just 20 seconds from a shutout when Edmonton's Yohann Auvitu decided to ruin the party. The 26-year-old Swede is starting to pull away with Buffalo's No. 1 goalie job, with Chad Johnson sliding towards the backup role. However, Johnson will likely get the nod for Saturday's matchup in Montreal on the second night of a back-to-back.