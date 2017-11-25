Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets victory in near-perfect fashion
Lehner allowed just one goal on 30 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Oilers on Friday.
Lehner was just 20 seconds from a shutout when Edmonton's Yohann Auvitu decided to ruin the party. The 26-year-old Swede is starting to pull away with Buffalo's No. 1 goalie job, with Chad Johnson sliding towards the backup role. However, Johnson will likely get the nod for Saturday's matchup in Montreal on the second night of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...