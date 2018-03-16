Lehner yielded four goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Lehner had no answer for James van Riemsdyk, who scored the game's first two goals in the first seven minutes and later added an assist. With injuries depleting an already underwhelming Buffalo lineup, any victories that come Lehner's way can be classified as pleasant surprises. He's won just once since Feb. 22.

