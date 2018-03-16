Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gives up four Thursday
Lehner yielded four goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.
Lehner had no answer for James van Riemsdyk, who scored the game's first two goals in the first seven minutes and later added an assist. With injuries depleting an already underwhelming Buffalo lineup, any victories that come Lehner's way can be classified as pleasant surprises. He's won just once since Feb. 22.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Faces Leafs on Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tough luck loser against Vegas•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Preparing for tough Vegas team•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 37 in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows goal in relief Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...