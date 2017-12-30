Sabres' Robin Lehner: Holds off Devils in victory
Lehner made 35 saves on 38 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Devils on Friday.
The Swede finally got the support he needed from his offense, and he picked up the victory in the process, snapping a five-game winning streak for New Jersey. Lehner's posted a save percentage of .912 or better in nine straight starts, making him a solid option as long as you have a netminder on a better real-life team to pair with him and make up for the Sabres' struggles at getting Lehner the W.
