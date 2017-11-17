Lehner will get the starting nod for Friday's clash with the Red Wings.

Lehner shutout Detroit the last time these two clubs squared off, so it shouldn't come as a surprise coach Phil Housley is going back to him Friday. After a brief benching in mid-October, the netminder has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 3.07 GAA -- numbers that are less than stellar without being outright terrible.