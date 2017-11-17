Sabres' Robin Lehner: In goal Friday
Lehner will get the starting nod for Friday's clash with the Red Wings.
Lehner shutout Detroit the last time these two clubs squared off, so it shouldn't come as a surprise coach Phil Housley is going back to him Friday. After a brief benching in mid-October, the netminder has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 3.07 GAA -- numbers that are less than stellar without being outright terrible.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 40 in 5-4 overtime defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Receives starting nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Concedes twice in defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tipped for Friday's home start•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 24 to beat Caps•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Will stop pucks Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...