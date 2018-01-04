Sabres' Robin Lehner: In goal versus Wild
Lehner will get the starting nod for Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner has given up a trio of goals in each of his previous three outings, earning a 1-0-2 record along the way. In those three matchups, the netminder faced an average of 38 shots per game, so it's hard to blame him for letting a few find the back of the net. The Swede could be in line for a lighter workload Thursday, as the Wild are firing a mere 29.4 shots per game -- second fewest in the league.
