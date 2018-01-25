Lehner will defend the visiting goal Thursday against the Canucks, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Lehner's posted much better numbers in his home starts than he has in his road outings this season. Unfortunately, Thursday's matchup against the Canucks takes place away from the KeyBank Center and his cozy 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage. He owns a disastrous 3.46 GAA and .897 save percentage in 19 away appearances this season, but Lehner could improve on those numbers Thursday against a Vancouver club that also struggles to find the back of the net (2.57 goals per game).