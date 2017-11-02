Sabres' Robin Lehner: In the crease Thursday
Lehner will man the crease Thursday against the Coyotes, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner has been much better in his four home starts than his four road contests, possessing just a 4.05 GAA and .863 save percentage away from Buffalo. He will attempt to buck that trend Thursday evening, squaring off against a Coyotes club totaling just 2.54 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...