Lehner will man the crease Thursday against the Coyotes, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner has been much better in his four home starts than his four road contests, possessing just a 4.05 GAA and .863 save percentage away from Buffalo. He will attempt to buck that trend Thursday evening, squaring off against a Coyotes club totaling just 2.54 goals per game this season.