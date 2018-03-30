Sabres' Robin Lehner: Injured during loss
Lehner was replaced by Chad Johnson for the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to Detroit after suffering an apparent injury, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Coach Phil Housley didn't have an update on Lehner's status following Thursday's defeat, but the Sabres should shed some light on the Swedish goaltender's condition in the coming days. For now, Chad Johnson will take over as Buffalo's starting netminder.
