Lehner let up four goals on 16 shots and was relieved by Chad Johnson in Saturday's game against the Islanders.

Lehner came out hot in the opener against Montreal, allowing just two goals on 40 shots. The Sabres put their faith in him after he posted a .920 save percentage in the 2016-17 campaign, and he'll likely get another shot against the Devils on Monday.

