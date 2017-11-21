Lehner made 26 saves on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Columbus.

The problem isn't just that Lehner was thrice beaten and put up an .897 save percentage, it's also the fact that he conceded the first three goals of the game and left his team scrambling in the third to try to salvage something. The combination of Lehner and a weak Buffalo defense hasn't produced quality results, and he's tough to trust.