Sabres' Robin Lehner: Lets in three in defeat
Lehner made 26 saves on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Columbus.
The problem isn't just that Lehner was thrice beaten and put up an .897 save percentage, it's also the fact that he conceded the first three goals of the game and left his team scrambling in the third to try to salvage something. The combination of Lehner and a weak Buffalo defense hasn't produced quality results, and he's tough to trust.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Monday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows three in loss to Wings•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 40 in 5-4 overtime defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Receives starting nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Concedes twice in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...