Lehner made 33 saves on 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Thursday.

Though Lehner's numbers weren't terrible, he had a .917 save percentage in this game, it is his fourth-straight outing allowing at least three goals. Overall, the Swede has a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage, and he only has 12 wins in 43 games.