Sabres' Robin Lehner: Lets in two in loss
Lehner made 25 saves on 27 shots but suffered a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Thursday.
That's another loss for Lehner, who has only three wins in his last 14 games. The Swede has played better recently, as he had a .937 save percentage in his four games prior to this one. Alas, Buffalo has the league's worst offense, so Lehner is getting no support.
