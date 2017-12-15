Lehner made 25 saves on 27 shots but suffered a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Thursday.

That's another loss for Lehner, who has only three wins in his last 14 games. The Swede has played better recently, as he had a .937 save percentage in his four games prior to this one. Alas, Buffalo has the league's worst offense, so Lehner is getting no support.