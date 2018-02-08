Sabres' Robin Lehner: Looking to finally solve Isles
Lehner will protect the home net from the Islanders on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Will the third time be the charm for Lehner? He's already lost a pair of road starts to the Isles this season -- including an overtime decision -- yielding seven goals on 50 combined shots in 2017. He's naturally performed far better at home, though, with a .925 save percentage in Buffalo looking absolutely stellar next to his .902 mark away from KeyBank Center.
