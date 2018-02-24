Lehner has been designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner stunned the Caps on Nov. 7, as he halted 27 of 29 shots en route to a home win. However, Buffalo's No. 1 netminder has a .906 save percentage on the road compared to a more serviceable .916 value at KeyBank Center. If you've been relying on the Swede in fantasy leagues, we're assuming it's not for wins, as he's only collected 13 of those through 45 games. Lehner is best used as a complementary fantasy option rather than a go-to commodity this late in the season.