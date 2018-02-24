Sabres' Robin Lehner: Looking to stave off Capitals again
Lehner has been designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner stunned the Caps on Nov. 7, as he halted 27 of 29 shots en route to a home win. However, Buffalo's No. 1 netminder has a .906 save percentage on the road compared to a more serviceable .916 value at KeyBank Center. If you've been relying on the Swede in fantasy leagues, we're assuming it's not for wins, as he's only collected 13 of those through 45 games. Lehner is best used as a complementary fantasy option rather than a go-to commodity this late in the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stop 35 in win•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Draws road assignment against Wings•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Back at practice, minor issue•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Dealing with lower-body malady•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Suffers 22nd loss of season•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Preparing for Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...