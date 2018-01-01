Lehner stopped 39 of 42 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

This was Lehner's fourth consecutive game without a regulation loss, and he's made over 30 saves in each. His save percentage is up to respectable .916 mark, but with just nine wins and a 2.75 GAA, he's returned limited fantasy value to this point of the season. With Buffalo sitting in the basement of the Eastern Conference, it's a tough setup for Lehner, and it's probably wise to keep expectations in check moving forward.