Sabres' Robin Lehner: Lower-body injury disclosed
Lehner is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The brawny backstop wasn't available for the third period of Thursday's loss to the Red Wings due to the injury. Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) is day-to-day himself ahead of Saturday's road match with the Predators, so Buffalo may have to roll with Chad Johnson in the next contest. Still, check back for confirmation to be sure that's how it'll play out.
