Lehner made 23 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night.

He got zero help on the night, unless you call a called-back goal support. The loss certainly wasn't on Lehner (this time). However, he has just two wins in his last last eight starts, which makes Lehner a difficult play in most formats.

