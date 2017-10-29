Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 28 saves in loss
Lehner made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.
The game was a goaltending duel until late in the third when Lehner allowed the winner. Counting Tuesday's shutout over the Wings, Lehner went 100 minutes, 47 seconds between goals. Unfortunately, he has allowed three or more goals in five of his seven starts. He needs to be better to be a reliable fantasy asset game in, game out.
