Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 30 saves for second straight shutout
Lehner stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second straight shutout Thursday against Vancouver.
Lehner is heading into the All-Star break in style, frustrating the Oilers and Canucks with back-to-back shutouts. The Sabres struggles have been well-documented this season, but Lehner is still sporting a .912 save percentage and has been the least of the problems. If you can deal with some losses, Lehner and his heavy workload can be of value in some fantasy settings.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In net Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets back in win column with shutout•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Will defend net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets yanked for second time in three starts•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Suiting up for matinee against Stars•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Takes competitive loss Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...