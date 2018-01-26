Lehner stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second straight shutout Thursday against Vancouver.

Lehner is heading into the All-Star break in style, frustrating the Oilers and Canucks with back-to-back shutouts. The Sabres struggles have been well-documented this season, but Lehner is still sporting a .912 save percentage and has been the least of the problems. If you can deal with some losses, Lehner and his heavy workload can be of value in some fantasy settings.