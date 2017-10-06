Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 38 saves in loss
Lehner notched 38 saves on 40 shots, but took the shootout loss 3-2 to the Canadiens on Thursday.
Lehner is probably tired of being so busy, as the Sabres allowed the most shots in the league per game last season. That's why he had a 2.68 GAA despite a .920 save percentage.
