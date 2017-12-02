Lehner coughed up four goals on 25 shots for a 4-0 home loss to the Penguins on Friday.

The night belonged to Pens goalie Tristan Jarry, with the rookie recording his first career shutout. As for Lehner, the brawny backstop is on pace for only 16 wins through 63 games, and his peripherals (2.98 GAA and .903 save percentage) undoubtedly have been scaring off potential fantasy owners.