Sabres' Robin Lehner: Preparing for Kings
Lehner will take on the Kings as a home starter Saturday afternoon, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Rarely would Lehner be the first choice for fantasy owners on a given slate, as the Sabres are the worst team in Eastern Conference as far as records are concerned. However, the Swede has been known to surprise every now and then, as three of his 12 wins this season have been shutouts, and his .911 save percentage through 43 outings proves that he's keeping the Sabres in games more often than not. You can find him in the bargain bin in most fantasy formats.
