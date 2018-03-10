Sabres' Robin Lehner: Preparing for tough Vegas team
Lehner will see shots from the Golden Knights as a home starter Saturday afternoon, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
All teams are taking the expansion Vegas club seriously, as they reign supreme in the Pacific Division with 91 points through 67 games. Lehner snagged a shootout win over the Senators on Thursday, stopping 37 of 40 shots through overtime, but he's generally lacked support from his allied skaters, and the Sabres own a putrid minus-58 goal differential. The Swede is a risky play on a busy daily slate Saturday.
