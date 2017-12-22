Lehner has been designated as Friday's home starter versus the Flyers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The brawny Swede had one of his better starts of the season Tuesday night against the Bruins, halting 30 of 31 shots in Buffalo, but he still suffered his 14th loss. Lehner has twice as many losses as wins through 26 appearances, which makes sense given that his team owns a putrid minus-42 goal differential. Hopefully you're not relying on him as a No. 1 fantasy starter because he's about to face a Flyers team that has gone 7-3-0 over the last 10.