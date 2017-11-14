Sabres' Robin Lehner: Receives starting nod in Pittsburgh
Lehner will guard the goal for Tuesday evening's road contest against the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Despite attaining just one win for his efforts, Lehner has actually looked decent over his last two starts, posting a .944 save percentage and only allowing three goals in total. The veteran goalie's problems usually lie in his team's ability to provide him offensive support, which may still be hard to come by Tuesday against a Pittsburgh team that is allowing 1.83 goals per game at home, the second best mark in the league.
