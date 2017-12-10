Lehner will tend the twine for Sunday's contest against St. Louis.

Despite some poor season-long stats - 2.92 GAA and .906 save percentage - Lehner has put in stellar performances as of late. Over his past two starts, Lehner allowed five goals and owned an impressive .943 save percentage. That being said, Lehner faces a tough matchup Sunday, as the Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues average 3.30 goals per game - the seventh-best mark in the NHL.