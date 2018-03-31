Lehner (lower body) won't participate in Saturday's game against Nashville.

Lehner originally sustained his injury during Thursday's tilt against Detroit, and wasn't able to heal up in time for Saturday's match at Bridgestone Arena. It's unclear the timetable of Lehner's injury but if he's not ready to go Monday against Toronto, Chad Johnson figures to draw the start once again -- that is, if Linus Ullmark (concussion) remains out too.