Lehner gave up three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

Lehner is stuck without a win through four starts this season, but it has to do more with the team's overall performance than his individual play. The 26-year-old was great for Buffalo in 2016-17 and should start to pick up victories once the team gets going. His .917 career save percentage is proof enough that Lehner can be a valuable fantasy asset, so exhibit some patience, as Buffalo's starting netminder should have plenty to offer this season.