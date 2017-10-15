Sabres' Robin Lehner: Remains winless following loss to Kings
Lehner gave up three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
Lehner is stuck without a win through four starts this season, but it has to do more with the team's overall performance than his individual play. The 26-year-old was great for Buffalo in 2016-17 and should start to pick up victories once the team gets going. His .917 career save percentage is proof enough that Lehner can be a valuable fantasy asset, so exhibit some patience, as Buffalo's starting netminder should have plenty to offer this season.
