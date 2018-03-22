Lehner will serve as the back-up goalie for Linus Ullmark on Friday against the Habs, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Lehner missed Wednesday's game against Arizona with an undisclosed injury, missing his third straight game. With Ullmark getting the start on Friday, Lehner will likely start Saturday against the Rangers in the second half of a back-to-back. Lehner has appeared in 51 games this season with a 14-25-9 record and a .911 save percentage and 2.93 GAA, a step backwards from an encouraging season last season. Lehner is 2-3-2 with a career .913 save percentage and 3.33 GAA against the Rangers, making him an unappetizing play.