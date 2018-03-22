Lehner will serve as the backup goalie for Linus Ullmark on Friday against the Habs, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Lehner missed his third straight game Wednesday against Arizona with an undisclosed injury. With Ullmark getting the start Friday, Lehner will likely start Saturday against the Rangers in the second half of a back-to-back. Lehner has appeared in 51 games this season, posting a 14-25-9 record, .911 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. He's taken a step backwards from an encouraging campaign last season and is 2-3-2 with a career .913 save percentage and 3.33 GAA against the Rangers, making him an unappetizing play.