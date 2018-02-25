Sabres' Robin Lehner: Rough third period leads to loss
Lehner allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.
The 26-year-old kept the Sabres in the game for awhile, but a Capitals power-play goal in a one-goal game opened the door for a three-goal third period for Washington. Just a month ago, Lehner appeared to be turning the corner with back-to-back shutouts versus the Oilers and Canucks, but since then, he is 2-5-2 with a .902 save percentage. Plus, his season GAA is approaching 3.00. That's not going to cut it in most leagues.
