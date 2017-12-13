Lehner saved 24 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

While the final stat line doesn't jump off the page, the Senators fought back in the third period with two goals, and Lehner was able to hold off his former team for the win. The Swedish netminder hasn't lost in regulation through his past four games while stopping 149 of 159 shots for a .937 save percentage. His fantasy setup remains discouraging, but this current stretch highlights that Lehner is capable of providing serviceable numbers, and especially if owners are selective with his matchups.