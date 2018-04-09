Sabres' Robin Lehner: Seeking second opinion
Lehner (lower body) was absent from the team's locker room cleanout, as he was out of town to get a second opinion regarding his injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner -- who missed the final five games of the season -- is clearly dealing with a more serious problem if he needs to see multiple specialists. What this means for the netminder's availability for the start of the 2018-19 campaign is unclear. Also murky is whether the Swede will be back with the Sabres, as he will be a restricted free agent July 1.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...