Lehner (lower body) was absent from the team's locker room cleanout, as he was out of town to get a second opinion regarding his injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner -- who missed the final five games of the season -- is clearly dealing with a more serious problem if he needs to see multiple specialists. What this means for the netminder's availability for the start of the 2018-19 campaign is unclear. Also murky is whether the Swede will be back with the Sabres, as he will be a restricted free agent July 1.