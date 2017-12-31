Lehner will see pucks from the Rangers in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field on Monday, The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres are in last place within the Eastern Conference with only 28 points in the standings and a minus-42 goal differential, but Lehner nonetheless will be in the spotlight for this special game opposing a Rangers squad that is 5-2-3 in the past 10 contests. The Blueshirts reportedly will counter with Henrik Lundqvist, who is undefeated through three outdoor games in his career. Lehner will bring a 9-14-5 record, 2.74 GAA and .915 save percentage into the outdoor affair -- those are unimpressive numbers, but it's not like the brawny backstop is getting much help from his allied skaters these days.