Lehner (illness) will serve as the backup netminder for Friday's contest against the Canucks, Joe Yerden of NHL.com reports.

Lehner came down with a bug Thursday, but his presence at morning skate Friday all but confirmed his availability. The veteran hasn't played well in his opportunities so far this season, posting a 0-3-1 record with a 3.14 GAA and .900 save percentage through five appearances this season.