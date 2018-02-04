Sabres' Robin Lehner: Sharp but loses goalie duel
Lehner made 32 saves in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis in Saturday night.
Lehner and Carter Hutton were locked in a duel until the 14:19 mark of the third, but the Sabres' tender got no help from his mates. Lehner has been surging of late -- he's 2-2 with two shutouts and just three goals allowed in his last four games. Right now, he has sneaky fantasy value behind that 11-20-6 overall record.
