Lehner (illness) resumed skating Friday morning, ahead of a home clash with the Cancuks, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

According to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, regular No. 2 backstop Chad Johnson is designated as the starter for this next contest, and we're waiting to see whether Lehner will at least be available as the backup. An official determination should be made closer to pregame warmups.