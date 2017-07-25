Lehner and the Sabres agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million for the 2017-18 season Tuesday.

In 59 games with the Sabres last year, Lehner posted a 23-26-8 record with two shutouts and a .920 save percentage, which ranked eighth in the league among goalies with at least 40 appearances. The 26-year-old Swede is the incumbent starter, and with an improved defense and another year of experience under his belt, his numbers should improve. Chad Johnson is a capable backup but not a real threat to steal the No. 1 job unless Lehner falters or gets hurt. The Sabres have a fairly deep pipeline of prospects in the crease, so this one-year deal can be seen as a test of whether Lehner is indeed the franchise's long-term option. He will be a restricted free agent when the contract expires.

