Sabres' Robin Lehner: Slated for backup duties Thursday
Lehner will back up Linus Ullmark for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner has been dealing with a minor upper-body ailment this week, but he's evidently feeling well enough to take part in Thursday's contest, albeit in a limited capacity. The Sabres will go on their league-mandated five-day break after their matchup with Columbus, so Lehner will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent ahead of Buffalo's next game, which is scheduled for Jan. 18 against the Rangers.
