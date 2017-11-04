Lehner will field pucks from the Stars in a road start Saturday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

In order for the Swedish tender to have any shot at winning, the Swords need to feature a disciplined brand of hockey. The Stars boast the league's top-ranked power play, having converted on an astounding 30.8 percent of their opportunities, and that's certainly worth considering if you were planning to use Lehner as a streaming option in daily fantasy pools on a busy Saturday.