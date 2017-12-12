Lehner will start between the posts for Tuesday night's home game against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Despite pulling out just one win in his last three starts, Lehner has actually been solid recently, putting up a .940 save percentage while facing an astounding 133 shots on goal over that span. The Swede will look to keep up the good form and grab a W against a struggling Ottawa squad that has been shutout in three of its last four contests.