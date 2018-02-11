Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting against the Avalanche
Lehner will start in goal against Colorado Sunday, Joe Yerdon of the Sabres official site reports.
Lehner is the owner of an unsightly 12-20-7 record along with a 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage. It's not entirely his fault because he has to guard the net for Buffalo. At any rate, it's not smart to start Lehner in fantasy at this stage.
